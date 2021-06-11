MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission’s regular monthly meeting for June has been cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for July 20.
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.