The inaugural Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause will be held Oct. 30-31 at the McMinn County Expo Center.
Hosed by J Bar K Rodeo and Rafter S Bucking Bulls of Sweetwater, the inaugural event features the eight most popular events in professional rodeo and will feature cowboys and cowgirls from across the country and possibly even Canada. Additionally, this year’s event will benefit the Shenandoah Boys Ranch.
This year’s event will feature a man who recently could be seen working the PBR Bullrings Fresno, California event and who can be seen on Facebook and Youtube: Dave “Showtime” Meyers. In addition, each night will feature trunk or treat for kids, as well as a costume contest and a nationally-known bullfighter from Riceville.
There will also be kids activity area and concessions, including homemade desserts prepared by the Shenandoah Boys Ranch.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday night with the patriotic opening beginning at 8 p.m. and Sunday gates open at noon with the patriotic opening beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up and $10 for kids 6 to 11 and a portion of all pre-sale tickets will go to the Boys Ranch and be available from the Boys Ranch staff and additional locations.
More news regarding the event can to be found at Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause on Facebook.
The Athens-McMinn County Fall Bridal Fair will be held at the conference center at Athens Regional Park on Oct. 30.
It will host vendors specializing in wedding planning services, floral and food catering, entertainment, destination wedding and honeymoon specialists, and many other related suppliers.
Local brides-to-be and their fiancé and family members can come out for the day and visit with specialized vendors to assist them in planning their upcoming wedding event. The conference center will be open to the general public and anyone may attend without any cost or admission fee.
The Bridal Fair will feature up to 25 vendors, displaying the latest in wedding trends. Attendees can sample wedding cuisine and cakes from local providers, along with displays by other wedding specialists offering photography, entertainment, planning and venue location services.
Dressmakers and wedding attire rental firms will be available. Attendees can speak with wedding travel specialists to discuss destination weddings, cruise weddings and honeymoons.
Guests will register for an assortment of door prizes, including a $500 credit toward a wedding destination or cruise.
The event will be held at the Southeast Tennessee Trade & Conference Center, located at 122 Regional Park Drive in Athens, on Saturday, Oct. 30. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
E.G. Fisher Public Library welcomes trick or treaters to Halloween in the Wetlands — a small, family-friendly trick or treat trail through the library’s wetlands.
The event will start at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, and will last until 7 p.m.
This program is free of charge and open to all ages.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties that do not have health insurance. The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department will host Food Truck or Treat at Market Park on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to come in costume, eat dinner from a food truck, and play games set up by the Athens Area Youth Council. The food trucks and AAYC will also be open for trick or treaters.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department will host HOWL-ween at Prof Pup Park (inside Prof Powers Park) on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a ribbon cutting held at 9 a.m. to commemorate the dog park features that were made possible through the Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash grant. Following the ribbon cutting, there will be costume contests, a McMinn Regional Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon, Critters for a Cure fundraiser, vendors, and a Yappy Hour where dog professionals will be able to teach their trade, whether it be training, grooming, or demonstrating their products.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Due to a recent increase in the number of COVID cases, Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) will be holding a virtual annual meeting again this year instead of the previously scheduled in-person meeting.
The annual meeting is scheduled to be filmed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but the video will not be available for viewing until November (date to be determined). Members will still need to register in order to enter the drawing for door prizes. Registration will be online when the video is publicized. More information will be released as it becomes available.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that tickets are on sale for the 29th Annual Mother/Son Dance to be held on Nov. 6, at the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
The dance will begin at 7 p.m. and there are 400 tickets available. Tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the Parks & Recreation office. Photos are also available for purchase. The package includes two 5x7s and four wallets for $14. Masks are encouraged.
All tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, as no tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Property tax notices for the City of Athens have been mailed to the property owners.
If you do not receive your notice by Nov. 1, call the city’s Finance Department at 423-744-2710. You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; visit the City of Athens website at www.athenstn.gov to pay online; or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303.
All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2022.
McMinn County 2021 property tax notices are in the mail, according to McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle.
Property owners are advised to notify the Trustee’s Office if they don’t receive their 2021 tax notice. New property owners especially should be aware of the mail because their tax bill might be sent to the previous owner if their deed was registered during 2021.
Even if a tax notice isn’t received, the taxes are still due and become a lien on the property. An incorrect mailing address might cause the tax notice to be returned to the county. It is the responsibility of the home or property owner to advise the property assessor of any address change.
For information concerning a tax notice not being received, the owner should call 745-1291 for county tax information or email mcminntrustee@comcast.net
The McMinn County Trustee’s Office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced its search for program instructors.
The Parks and Recreation Department would like to expand its offerings and encourage qualified instructors to apply to teach their craft. Program proposal applications are available online at the City of Athens website, www.athenstn.gov/parks
“We have a lot of great usable space, and we live in such a talented community, we want them to propose their program ideas for some future recreation programs. Our goal is to provide great recreation opportunities that our community is looking for. If you are looking to teach fitness classes, basket weaving, or any other specialty, I encourage you to send in your proposal,” stated Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
MyRide McMinn and the McMinn Senior Activity Center are seeking to make it easier for local senior citizens to travel from place to place with a new transportation program in McMinn County.
Beginning in October, MyRide McMinn is set to provide assisted door-to-door transportation services to the region’s residents age 60 and above in an effort to bring the community additional independence and an improved quality of life.
MyRide McMinn is a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service made possible with the support of volunteer drivers who use their personal vehicles to carry McMinn County seniors to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments, banks, as well as grocery and drug stores.
Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to those needing transportation to doctor and medical appointments.
Riders will pay a $25 annual membership fee and then pay a small fee for the first-round trip and a $1 fee for each additional stop. For seniors who are unable to afford the annual membership fee, MyRide McMinn will offer a scholarship program.
All MyRide McMinn volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. Additionally, MyRide volunteers are covered under additional auto, medical and liability insurance for volunteers. Drivers are also safeguarded by state and federal volunteer protection laws.
For more information on MyRide McMinn, call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already in Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or activity center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card with them as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
