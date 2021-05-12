Two local residents recently returned from a trip to spread the word of God to other nations.
Two pastors from Family Worship Center Church in Athens, Thomas and Melissa Climer, recently arrived back from an evangelistic mission trip in Pakistan.
According to Thomas Climer, this recent trip was their second. The first took place back in 2018.
“We have an outreach at our church that is missionary/evangelistic and we travel to other countries to hold outdoor crusade services, preach the gospel and get people saved,” Thomas said. “The first door opened for us in 2015 to go to Africa and, after that, we started receiving different inquires from people in other areas.”
The two have traveled to several different areas since their first trip in 2015.
They plan on taking another trip to Pakistan in August of this year.
“We had connected with some pastors in Pakistan that we had talked with online and we learned that they were genuinely born again Christians and they are doing good work for the Lord, so we became friends,” Thomas noted.
Their recent trip to Pakistan was from April 12 until the 21st.
“We had outdoor crusades every night and we preached in the churches every day,” Melissa said. “The outdoor crusades took place outside in the streets. They blocked off a street for us and they set up a stage. They had praise and worship music and we were able to go up and minister.”
Melissa recalled an event that showed the healing power of their faith.
“We had a man come up for prayer during one of the outdoor night crusades,” she explained. “He was having kidney issues and was about to start dialysis, so he and his family had requested prayer. We prayed for him and they received a report the night after from his doctor that he would not need to be on dialysis and that his kidneys started to function again.”
Both Thomas and Melissa Climer stated they received a warm welcome from the community in Pakistan.
“Their hearts were open and when you preached to them they were so interested and they listened,” Thomas expressed.
They both shared their thoughts on what they learned during the trip.
“It is hard going over there ... There is a lot of self sacrifice and it makes you realize how spoiled we here in the United States,” Melissa said. “A lot of our being spoiled causes us not to depend on the Lord and this helps me to come back to the Lord and depend on him more. It shows how people who are truly hungry for the Lord will walk to the meetings, they will sit on concrete and it is a good refresher.”
Thomas stated his trip showed how the Lord’s power is limitless.
“When you see people getting saved and healed it shows that God’s power is not limited,” he expressed. “The power of God is really strong in the services over there.”
They offer DVDs of their services that can be obtained through their church.
“People can have the DVDs if they would like to make a donation to receive them,” Melissa noted. “We are always accepting donations for our mission work. The money goes strictly to our mission trips and people who are interested in donating can do so by going on to our website at fwc-tn.com or they can send a check to P.O. Box 118 in Athens.”
