In early January, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy sat through 15 votes by the elected members before he was finally confirmed to his role.
Several opponents, both fellow Republicans and Democrats, challenged McCarthy for the position, but he ultimately prevailed. During a recent interview with The Daily Post-Athenian, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) said he was “very happy” to see McCarthy continue on as speaker.
“Prior to the election I had committed to Speaker McCarthy to support him in this bid,” Fleischmann said. “In early December in our conference meeting Speaker McCarthy was elected at that time in the House to be our speaker representative. I supported him in that endeavor and during the full House vote on the floor I supported him through 15 rounds.”
Fleischmann said his support extended to convincing some members to back McCarthy as well.
“I was instrumental in helping him gain support from some key members who were on the fence,” Fleischmann said. “I spoke with several members who were on the fence. I did not threaten, I was positive.”
While it was unlikely that anyone expected the voting to go 15 rounds — this is the fourth-most ballots required to elect a speaker in U.S. history, according to the House — Fleischmann said he was “optimistic” about McCarthy’s chances, but did consider that it would be tough to get there.
“I was asked in the press, both national and local, and I said I think he’ll get there because he’s the only one who has the ability to get the coveted 216,” Fleischmann said. “I knew it was going to be a historic time and a historic event.”
According to the U.S. House of Representatives, the most votes ever to elect a speaker of the House started in December of 1855 and the election lasted until February of 1856 when Nathaniel Prentice Banks was eventually selected in a 103-100 vote after 133 ballots.
Fleischmann said in preparation for the back and forth, he focused on what he feels he does best.
“I went back to what my strength has always been — not only as a legislator, but in life — and that’s as a peacemaker,” he said. “When there is divisiveness, when there’s contentiousness, I do not savor that and I don’t relish that. I try to bring peace and consensus where I can.”
He noted that while he is in the center-right group of elected officials, which is in between the more liberal group of Republicans and the more right-leaning House Freedom Caucus, he gets along with people in all three groups and that helps.
“I work well with our entire conference,” he said.
In order to get the necessary votes to clinch the position, McCarthy had to reach some compromises with the House Freedom Caucus that included procedural changes and requiring votes on certain topics. Fleischmann said he thought that would end up being a good thing for the branch of government.
“Votes on certain things, I think, will be good for the country to let those things get out there,” he said. “The U.S. Senate will probably not take any of these things up because it is in Democrat control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.