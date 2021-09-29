The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the small and large dog parks, located at Prof Powers Park, will be closed until Friday, Oct. 1. The purpose of this closure is for the installation of benches on each side.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700.
Troop 118 of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru popcorn event on Monday, Oct. 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.
If you are unable to come during these hours, visit your local Food City to support the troops that will be selling popcorn each weekend.
For more information, call Holly Currier at 423-462-4198.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following lane closure:
The area to be affected is the eastbound lane on Park Street, from Hill Street to Glendale Street. This closure will be daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 30. Flaggers will be in place. The purpose of this closure is for street repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for lanes closures, traffic signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center in Athens is partnering with Walgreens to hold a flu shot clinic at the center on Friday, Oct. 1.
The event will take place at 205 McMinn Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. Call the center at 423-745-6830 to sign up.
Staff from area Walgreens stores will be on hand to administer vaccinations to area residents. Immunizations will be available for individuals seven years of age and older. A parent or legal guardian of children ages 7-17 must be present to sign flu shot forms.
Most insurance plans will cover the cost of the flu vaccination, so interested parties should bring their insurance card with them.
For questions about the flu shot clinic or other center events, contact the center at 423-745-6830.
MyRide McMinn and the McMinn Senior Activity Center are seeking to make it easier for local senior citizens to travel from place to place with a new transportation program in McMinn County.
Beginning in October, MyRide McMinn is set to provide assisted door-to-door transportation services to the region’s residents age 60 and above in an effort to bring the community additional independence and an improved quality of life.
MyRide McMinn is a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service made possible with the support of volunteer drivers who use their personal vehicles to carry McMinn County seniors to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments, banks, as well as grocery and drug stores.
Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to those needing transportation to doctor and medical appointments.
Riders will pay a $25 annual membership fee and then pay a small fee for the first-round trip and a $1 fee for each additional stop. For seniors who are unable to afford the annual membership fee, MyRide McMinn will offer a scholarship program.
All MyRide McMinn volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. Additionally, MyRide volunteers are covered under additional auto, medical and liability insurance for volunteers. Drivers are also safeguarded by state and federal volunteer protection laws.
For more information on MyRide McMinn, call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
The Womac-Weir family reunion is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Sanford Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 2415 County Road 50 in Riceville.
Guests will gather at 3 p.m. and a meal will be served at 4 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their favorite dishes and a two-liter drink. Addresses are not available for everyone, so notify all family of the event.
For more information or to confirm attendance, call one of the following: Remonda at 423-453-8976; Candice at 423-744-4014; or Mary Evelyn at 423-618-3045.
The annual meeting of McMinn County High School Class of 1958 will not be held this year.
The meeting is being delayed due to COVID restrictions. The meeting will be held in the fall of 2022.
