Starr Regional Medical Center has announced the launch of HealthyHub™ Find a Doctor, a new provider referral line (PRL) service.
This new tool is intended to make it easier for patients to find the health care services they need within the community. Patients looking for a provider can call 423-374-6571 to obtain information on clinical specialists and services.
The provider referral line will include both hospital services and services of participating healthcare providers on the Starr Regional medical staff.
“We are excited to offer the provider referral line to the communities we serve. It is a helpful tool for everyone — from newcomers to established residents — looking for a primary care physician or specialist in our area,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “In addition to providing a convenient and efficient way to find a provider, callers may request specific preferences when seeking a doctor, such as location, specialty, insurance acceptance and gender.”
A PRL representative will transfer callers directly to a physician’s office to make an appointment. Following the call, patients may choose to receive follow-up communication via text message and e-mail.
For more information and a complete list of services provided by Starr Regional Medical Center, visit StarrRegional.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.