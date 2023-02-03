The City of Niota will soon hold a public hearing concerning a HOME Grant that aims to help citizens in need.
The HOME Grant is a no-match grant that allows homeowners bring their house up to code.
The meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. in Niota City Hall, located at 201 E. Main Street.
“This will really affect our low income people or people with disabilities that don’t have any other way of getting their building up to code,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “However, they still have to meet the requirement.”
Those interested in applying for the housing rehabilitation program are encouraged to participate in the hearing to learn more information about the HOME Grant.
“This is a wonderful opportunity and the funding through this is 100% grant,” she noted. “There is no match from the city.”
To qualify for the grant, homeowners must meet the following criteria: meet low-to-moderate income guidelines, provide proof (warranty deed) that you own your home and the land it is located on, have lived in/owned the home for a minimum period of one year and the home must be located within city limits with property taxes paid up to date.
“This is the second time we have received this grant with the first one being in October of 2017,” Preece noted. “Previously we had roughly 10 people who received the grant before, so if anyone is interested in utilizing this grant this time they will need to come to the meeting so they can obtain the proper information and be able to ask questions.”
The meeting will be led by the Southeast Tennessee Development District.
According to information recently published in The Daily Post-Athenian, interested homeowners can attend this information session to pick up an application, have questions answered and schedule a time for an appointment to discuss their personal qualifications for the program.
“If anyone within the city wants to attend but does not have adequate transportation, please call city hall and let us know,” Preece said. “We’ll accept calls to schedule a ride for you until Friday the 10th.”
