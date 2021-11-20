COVID-19 cases are showing a decline among students and staff at Athens City Schools, prompting officials to make policy changes.
During Wednesday’s monthly ACS work session, Director of Schools Robert Greene announced that system officials have chosen to drop the mask mandate among students, faculty, staff and visitors effective Monday.
The changes come in relation to two new circumstances in the schools — COVID-19 case numbers are dropping and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued new guidelines related to mandating masks in schools.
The new ACS protocols include:
• Masks are highly recommended for students, staff and visitors
• By wearing a mask, quarantine may not be required if exposed to positive case
• Social distancing will continue by grade level cohort groups while indoors and outdoors
• Continue to report positive cases to building level principal/supervisor
• Contact tracing per guidelines of Tennessee Department of Health
• Handwashing and sanitizing stations will continue
• Cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, buildings and buses will continue
ACS officials will also continue providing free COVID testing to staff and students for those who want to take part in it. Any parent of a child or staff member interested can call their school nurse to schedule a time for a test if they have been directly exposed or show symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitor protocols have also been changed and include:
• Visitors are allowed in buildings, but are recommended to wear a mask
• Outside agencies can visit and offer programs as long as it is approved by the principal. It is recommended that if providing a program, the visitor be on stage or away from direct contact with students/staff
• Groups of visitors/volunteers are allowed based on principal approval. A group of visitors should visit the designated approved area only
Greene also noted that students had been limited during recess to only interacting with their cohort group, but now can play with anyone on each grade level.
“Pretty much we’re just wide open, normal,” Greene said.
This comes as cases have fallen considerably — Family Engagement & Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland announced Wednesday that there have been seven total coronavirus positive cases during November, three among staff and four among students.
That brings the yearly tally to 148 positives total, 96 of them students.
There have been 433 total tests given this school year.
Greene added that system officials can “tell a child who (tests) positive to stay home,” but they’re limited now on who they can quarantine without a positive test.
“I was planning to end the mandate at the end of November anyway … this just led us to end it two weeks earlier,” he said.
