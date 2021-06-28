Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have announced some ways to save energy at home during the hot summer months.
Those tips include:
• Make sure your air conditioner filter is clean — a dirty filter means the air won’t get as cool and the unit uses more power than necessary.
• Keep cool air inside by minimizing the amount of times you open and shut your main doors leading outside. The same goes for your refrigerator door.
• Use ceiling and floor fans to keep air moving in your home. They use a lot less power than setting your air conditioner lower. But remember to turn them off when the room is empty.
• Unplug any unused or unnecessary electronic devices — even when they’re turned off, they still use energy when plugged in. A power strip can make this even easier.
• Make the switch to more energy-efficient LED light bulbs. They use 75% less energy and put off less heat.
• Setting your thermostat between 75-78 degrees during the day can make a significant difference in your power bill. One study showed that each degree you set your thermostat above 75°F could reduce energy usage by 10% to 15%.
• Keep curtains closed during the day on the south, west and east sides of the house to block out sunlight.
• Plan meals that require less range or oven heat. Try using the microwave — or even the grill outside — more often.
• Lower the temperature of your water heater to 120°F. After all, most people don’t want to take long, hot showers in summertime.
TVA EnergyRight®️ has announced The Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes.
Area residents can explore their home’s energy use with tips, tools and resources available at EnergyRight.com and rack up entries to win weekly prizes — plus a $4,000 home appliance package grand prize for one winner.
The sweepstakes will run through Aug. 8.
To enter, visit The Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes and submit your e-mail to get started. Then choose your energy efficiency adventure and complete for a chance to win weekly or grand prizes.
Enter once, twice or many times through Aug. 8.
