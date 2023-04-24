A search that began in November has come to a close and resulted in Deb Wallace becoming the new city manager for Athens.
Wallace entered into agreement two weeks ago with Mayor Steve Sherlin and city attorney Stephen Hatchett and, last week, the Athens City Council voted unanimously to accept that agreement and officially hire Wallace.
The official first day of her new career is scheduled to start on July 3 of this year.
“I’m really excited,” Wallace expressed. “Having been a public servant for so many years with the military, three federal agencies, two state governments, my entire career since I was 18 had been in the form of public servant roles.”
Wallace is leaving the role of director of the Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice program at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Prior to that, Wallace was the inspector general for the state of Georgia.
She had been in that role since 2013 and had worked as deputy inspector general since 2003. She is also the daughter of the late Larry Wallace, who held a variety of public service roles during his life both in the community and statewide.
According to Wallace, she put a lot of thought and prayer into her decision to apply for the city manager position.
“I really firmly believe that I can bring people together in a positive way and help the community and that means a great deal to me,” she expressed. “I have to learn the lay of the land, get to know the employees and gain a full understanding of all the endeavors that the city currently has. I want to be a bridge between the employees, the citizens and the city commission that helps further the goals of the community.”
Looking at her new position, Wallace is eager to work alongside the city council members to help the City of Athens grow.
“I believe the city commissioners are doing a great job to communicate with people and there are also some new members that are learning too,” she noted. “I think everyone is moving forward nicely.”
She hopes to have full engagement with the community to help it prosper.
“This position means that I have been blessed with yet another opportunity to serve my fellow man,” she expressed. “Athens is my birthplace. This is home of my ancestors, I’m a 7th generation McMinn Countian, so being able to give from my heart to this community means everything.”
Wallace’s hobbies consist of spending time with her family, friends and her dog, outdoor activities and antiquing.
She graduated from McMinn Central High School in 1980 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Science and a Master’s in Education Administration. Additionally she has obtained various types of professional training over her career.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and hearing the voices of the citizens and what this community means to them,” she expressed. “I can’t wait to see what they would love to see for our future.”
