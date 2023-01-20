Meigs County Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Finnell recently confirmed it was a tornado that struck the county last week.
Last Thursday, a severe storm produced an EF-0 tornado that caused some damage in Meigs County.
According to Finnell, the National Weather Service confirmed that the damaging storm was a tornado and not wind shear.
“They called it an EF-0 with winds up to 75 miles per hour,” Finnell noted. “It did quite a bit of damage to metal roofs, shingle roofs, barns, etc.”
Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale that is determined by the estimated wind speeds produced by the storm.
The scale currently goes from EF-0 to EF-5 with EF-0 being the weakest, producing 65-85 miles per hour winds in three-second gusts, while an EF-5, which is the strongest, is measured by producing winds over 200 miles per hour in three-second gusts.
“There was not enough damage for a state disaster declaration because it was a small, isolated area and most of the homeowners have been doing very well on cleaning up the debris,” Finnell said. “The state highway department has been working on the right of way at the highway. The damaged roofs and such have been tarped over to help from any further damages from the weather, so it is slowly coming back together.”
Finnell noted that recent weather patterns have been odd, producing out of season heat and sudden drops back to proper seasonal temperatures.
“The recent tornado is probably one of the earliest ones I’ve seen in the southeast region,” he stated. “We are not too far away from our spring weather and with the differences of climate shift and changes I’d just be as prepared as I possibly could for more bad weather and monitor it with your phones and local news. We also recommend a weather alert radio for your house as well.”
Families are encouraged to come up with a safety plan and designate a safe place that can be used as a shelter in the event of tornadoes and other severe weather due to Meigs County not having a community storm shelter.
“That is something that we might be able to look at in the future,” he stated. “There are some grants for adding on or reconstruction of county government buildings. Bradley County was able to do that with some of their facilities, but unfortunately Meigs does not currently have anything that is officially rated for storms.”
Looking back at last Thursday’s tornado, Finnell expressed his gratitude to those who reached out a helping hand.
“We are very appreciative of the help that came out and those who checked in on their neighbors,” Finnell said. “There were no injuries or deaths with this storm. It was kind of a freak storm and I would like to encourage everyone to keep an eye on the weather through apps, the TV gives out updates live as things get severe in our area and weather alert radios are a great asset to have in your home. I really appreciate the public for all of the assistance they gave us that day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.