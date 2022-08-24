On a historic day in the City of Athens, a celebration was held for the 200th anniversary of the city on Tuesday.
The City of Athens was founded on Aug. 23, 1822 and city officials determined to hold a bicentennial celebration on the day of the founding. The event took place at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens and featured guest speakers, music, a chicken dinner and the cutting of the 200th anniversary cake.
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson opened up the event by talking about his research into the town’s history.
“It’s been very interesting going back and looking at how our city has been built,” he said. “Through the challenges our nations has faced over the past 200 years — wars, economic hardships and many others, including the recent pandemic — our city has moved forward in building that foundation.”
Perkinson noted that it’s taken everyone in the city to create what Athens is today.
“Great leaders — men and women — have created the spirit of working together in this city for the common good,” he said.
Perkinson added that it’s also taken a city government with “conservative, financial management together with professional leadership” to make Athens what it is today.
The area that was once called Pumpkintown is now a thriving city, Perkinson noted.
“If you look around today, the City of Athens is experiencing growth in just about every area you can imagine,” he said. “The streets, the roads and the infrastructure to sustain this growth in the years to come. Someone said the other day, ‘this is our time.’ This is our time as the City of Athens to make progress and to grow.”
As the event continued, past interviews were aired with former Daily Post-Athenian Editor J. Neal Ensminger talking with Professor W.E. Nash as well as Paul Willson interviewing former Athens Mayor Burkett Witt.
After those interviews, Athens native Scott Anderson spoke, talking about his time growing up in the town and the things he was taught about life by growing up in Athens.
Anderson grew up in Athens in the 1950s and 1960s and his father was a two-term mayor, his uncle a county judge, his cousin a two-term councilman and one-term mayor, his aunt worked in the county clerk’s office, his grandfather ran for sheriff and his uncle was on the original Good Government Committee. Anderson has had family in McMinn County dating back as far as the late 1700s.
After Anderson, Steve Byrum, another Athens native, served as the keynote speaker and he talked about his time growing up in Athens and the prominent role it has played throughout Tennessee history.
Byrum was born and raised in Athens, attending City Park Elementary School, McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University. His wife and his three brothers were also raised in Athens.
Byrum has written over 40 books in his lifetime, including a volume on McMinn County for the Tennessee History Series (1984) and three editions of “The Battle of Athens.”
More from the Athens Bicentennial event will be included in upcoming editions of The DPA, including comments from Byrum and Anderson.
