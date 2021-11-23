Premier chiropractic seminar and consulting company, The Masters Circle Global (TMCG), has announced that its 2021 Chiropractor of the Year is Dr. Jessica Smiley of Madisonville.
This award recognizes a Doctor of Chiropractic for their service to the chiropractic profession, integrity, clinical competence, personal growth, practice growth and advanced citizenry to their community.
“It’s a great honor to be acknowledged and it inspires me even more to go out and reach as many people as possible. I am grateful for my ultra-supportive family and excellent team,” Smiley said. “Our goal is to spread the word of wellness and do everything possible to make our patients understand that smarter lifestyle choices will ultimately result in better health. We strive to inspire people to realize that wellness is a necessity, not a luxury, and that they can look to chiropractors as their wellness doctors. We want to educate our patients about appropriate wellness products and help them coordinate effective wellness lifestyle programs so they can live healthier, more active lives.”
Her office — Smiley Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center — serves the Madisonville area and beyond.
“Doctors of Chiropractic worldwide know that there is a direct correlation between personal growth and practice success,” said The Masters Circle President Dr. Bob Hoffman. “Being named Chiropractor of The Year recognizes Dr. Smiley’s talent as a healer, acknowledges that she has one of the finest characters the profession has to offer, that she is a woman with the utmost integrity, and that she has proven herself to be a leader and an integral part of the wellness revolution.”
For more information about Smiley Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center, go to www.smileyfam ilychiro.com or call 423-442-2100.
