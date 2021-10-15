The American Legion Bill Rodgers Memorial Post 68 is set to hold a third Saturday monthly pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs and juice at the McMinn Senior Activity Center located at 205 McMinn Avenue on Saturday morning, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The public is invited to come and enjoy this all you can eat pancake breakfast. There is not a set charge, but free-will donations will be accepted.
