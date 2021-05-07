The Etowah Carnegie Library will provide an introduction to READS training on Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Call the library at 423-263-9475 for instructions on how to participate.
Girl Scout Troop 40713 will hold a drive-thru cookie booth at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The troop has many boxes of cookies left after cookie season.
A rabies clinic will be held at Calhoun City Hall on Thursday, May 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 25.
• Drive through pharmacy from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Sign up for physician visits at 4 p.m.
Patients wanting a mammogram in June should ask for paperwork for appointments.
Bojangles of Athens is hosting a Dine Out Day for United Way on Tuesday, May 11.
Bojangles will be donating a portion of the sales to the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties. Restaurant hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are sidewalk and parking spaces 95, 96, and 97 on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street, and parking spaces 289, 290, AND 291 on Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue. These closures will be intermittent until Thursday, July 15, at 11:30 p.m. The purpose of these closures is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2 to 3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
Students in the research class of Tennessee Wesleyan University Public Health Professor Tara Prairie are interested in studying to what extent people within Athens are confident they can maintain a healthy diet and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested is asked to participate in a research study about physical activity and diet during the pandemic. Participating in this study is voluntary. Participants will be asked to answer 34 short questions as part of the survey.
According to the school’s survey information page, risk is minimal to anyone choosing to participate in the study. There are no direct benefits, but participation in the study will add to the current body of knowledge about confidence in maintaining physical activity and diet during a pandemic
Responses to the survey/interview will remain confidential. Non-identifiable demographic information will be collected. Participants may skip any question.
There are no alternatives to participation, however, refusal to participate or withdrawing from participation at any time during the study will involve no penalty or loss of benefits.
There is no compensation for participation and Tennessee Wesleyan University will not provide compensation for study-related injuries. In the event of questions or difficulties of any kind during or following the study, contact Prairie at tprairie@tnwesleyan.edu
The survey can be accessed at https://forms.gle/fJ6YVQstQtx6Kxty7
