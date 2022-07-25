The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released its annual Crime In Tennessee report, highlighting the trend in crime reporting for each department in McMinn and Meigs counties.
The report is based upon crime statistics submitted by all law enforcement agencies across the state.
The agencies report crimes to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), which is the state’s version of the FBI’s National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
TBI Director David B. Rausch, in a letter at the beginning of the report, stressed that the numbers provided should only be used to see trends inside individual departments and not to compare one department to another.
“As always, we strongly discourage ranking of law enforcement agencies according to the statistics. There are too many demographic, socio-economic and other factors out of the control of law enforcement that contribute to the nature of the crimes committed,” Rausch noted in the letter. “Crime varies from place to place and ranking the agencies based solely on numbers would neither be fair to the agencies nor their communities.”
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department had 1,199 total offenses last year with 636 being cleared, giving the county a 53.04% clearance rate.
That was an increase in total offenses from 2020 when the department reported 1,022 offenses and cleared 484 of them, and the clearance rate also rose from 2020’s 47.36%.
The total number of arrests the county made in 2021 was 693, with 677 arrests being adults and 16 being juveniles.
In 2020, the department logged 485 arrests, 469 adults and 16 juveniles.
The Athens Police Department reported a total of 2,352 offenses last year with 1,298 reported as cleared, giving Athens a clearance rate of 55.19%.
The 2020 report showed a total of 2,445 offenses reported with 1,292 being cleared, earning the department a clearance rate of 52.84%.
The APD reported 1,203 arrests in 2021 with 1,141 arrests being adults and 62 arrests being juveniles.
In 2020, the department reported 1,138 arrests, 1,060 of them adults and 78 juveniles.
The Etowah Police Department reported a total of 412 offenses last year with 322 cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 78.16%.
That marks an increase across the board, as offenses reported in 2020 were 339 and 237 were cleared for a rate of 69.91%.
EPD reported 306 arrests made in 2021 with 288 being adults and 18 juveniles.
There were 242 arrests reported in 2020, 227 of them adults and 15 juveniles.
The Englewood Police Department reported 26 total offenses with two cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 7.69%.
In 2020, the department reported 57 total offenses with five cleared, for a rate of 8.77%.
EPD reported six arrests made last year with four being adults and two being juveniles.
In 2020, there were six arrests, with all six being adults.
The Calhoun Police Department reported 13 total offenses for 2021 with three cleared, giving the department a rate of 12.08%.
In 2020, there were eight offenses with one of them being cleared for a rate of 12.5%.
The department made seven arrests last year with all seven being adults. In 2020, five arrests were made with all five being adults.
The Niota Police Department reported 45 total offenses last year with 16 offenses cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 35.56%.
That was a decrease in all areas for the department, as it reported 76 offenses in 2020 with 37 cleared, for a rate of 48.68%.
The department made four arrests in 2021 with all four being adults. In 2020, there were 16 arrests made, with all 16 being adults.
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department had 359 total offenses last year with 187 of them being cleared, giving the county a 52.09% clearance rate.
In 2020, the department reported 494 offenses and cleared 157 of them for a rate of 31.17%.
The total number of arrests made last year was 184 with 180 being adult, four being a juvenile and one of an unknown age.
In 2020, the department made 189 arrests, 187 of them adults, one juvenile and one unidentified.
The Decatur Police Department reported a total of 108 offenses for 2021 with 56 cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 51.85%.
In 2020, the department reported 103 total offenses and cleared 35 of them for a rate of 33.98%.
The department reported 39 arrests made last year with all of them being adults. That’s also a decrease from 2020, when it made 40 arrests, with all 40 being adults.
There were 502,706 total offenses across the state with 198,058 being cleared, giving the state a 39.1% clear rate.
