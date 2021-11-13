The contributions and sacrifices of veterans across the country were celebrated this week.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146 was the host site for Athens’ annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday. Post Commander Terry Huskey was the master of ceremonies for the event.
The keynote speaker was former state representative and retired Marine Corps first sergeant, Dr. John Forgety.
Forgety began by recognizing that Wednesday was the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. He then acknowledged the American deaths and casualties that occurred in its most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Let us never, ever forget the blessings, freedoms and privileges that we enjoy here are not free. They come with the blood, sweat, tears and the lives of those magnificent people we call veterans that had the privilege to wear the uniform,” he said.
In a somber tribute, Forgety then read aloud the names of the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the Aug. 26 airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Also featured during the event were the winners of VFW Post 5146’s annual essay contests.
The theme for this year’s Voice of Democracy essay contest was “America, where do we go from here?”
McMinn County High School junior Madison Burke shared her winning essay, which addressed America in a post-COVID era, and contrasted it with the country following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Her essay read, in part: “After Sept. 11 came Sept. 12 and as you look at the following days, you see days where the world was filled with courage and unity by Americans. … I see posts every year that are talking about returning to the America of Sept. 12 and I’d like to believe I’ve seen a glimpse of what that America could be. … (Quoting former President Bill Clinton) ‘Americans long to be united.’ After 9/11, we all just wanted to be one nation. Not a single American on Sept. 12, 2001 cared who won the next presidential election. Sept. 12 brought a new mind of clarity to us. Everyone started realizing we’re all Americans and we’re all in this together. … COVID was an attack on not just America, but on our world. It was an attack not from terrorists, but from a virus. But like 9/11, COVID made us all more united and we can’t get complacent in our new normal. We need to still be the people in the videos from the early days of quarantine standing outside the windows of nursing homes to throw birthday parties for loved ones. … There is wisdom in tragedy and that wisdom brings us together in so many ways. … We must look at how we faced these past tragedies to learn how to combat current ones.”
The theme for this year’s Patriots Pen essay contest was “How can I be a good American?”
Calhoun Elementary School eighth grader Linda Raulston shared her winning essay.
Her essay read, in part: “One of the first things that I can tell you to do to be a good American is to respect and love our country. The United States of America has been and is, in my opinion, the greatest country in the world. We have more freedoms and rights than any other country. We are one nation that comes together during the good times and even more during the bad times. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, your family history or the color of your skin because we are all one. Another thing that I can tell you that would help you be a good American is don’t let politics cloud your judgment on our country. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican or if you like or dislike our leaders or agree with what they say. Always stand firm in your beliefs in what is right. One thing, no matter what, that cannot be changed is we are all one nation under God.”
American Legion Post 68 Commander Gordon Mikitka and VFW Auxiliary Vice President Linda Sherman also spoke during the event. The opening and closing prayers were delivered by VFW Post 5146 Senior Vice Commander Ed Blackman.
McMinn County High School’s Cherokee Singers performed the National Anthem, as well as a rendition of “The American Dream.” Later, the MCHS Select Men’s Ensemble performed “Tell My Father.”
The McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard presented the colors prior to the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.
Bagpiper Jack Pierce was presented with a plaque in appreciation of his support of VFW Post 5146. Pierce also performed a medley of service anthems and concluded the ceremony with “Amazing Grace.”
On behalf of the Starr Mountain Quilters, Susan Peglow presented U.S. Army veteran Brad Sherman with a Quilt of Valor.
