The search for a new head of the McMinn County Economic Development Authority is progressing as the year nears its end.
According to McMinn County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors President Chris Adams, the search started with them publicizing the job through various outlets.
“We really received a very nice response of lots of qualified applicants, so we were pleased with the response,” Adams said. “We have a selection committee that has begun to look at those and begin the process of narrowing that down into smaller groups.”
Adams stated that each applicant has conducted their first interviews and those selected to remain in the “smaller group” will be conducting a second interview for the position.
“We hope to have the position filled or at least have the candidate named by the end of the year,” Adams noted. “That is our goal.”
They originally received 41 applicants for the position but were able to drop that number down to six candidates for the interviews.
“The second round of interviews will be a little more intensive and centered around exactly what the job entails, such as filling out and completing RFIs for industries looking to relocate and some of the more technical aspects of the job,” he noted. “We are looking for someone who will promote the qualities of our community and be able to sell the highlights of our community.”
He believes McMinn County has a lot of opportunity for further industrial growth.
“We are looking for someone that already has economic development experience or certification or if they don’t have that then we are looking for someone who could achieve that certification within a certain amount of time,” he stated. “We want our candidate to live in and be a part of our community as well.”
Living in the county will be a requirement for the next executive director.
“We have decided that if a candidate is offered the job they must either live in McMinn County or be willing to relocate with a permanent residence being within McMinn County,” Adams noted.
He stated the new director will have “pretty big” shoes to fill when compared to the county’s previous EDA executive director.
“Kathy Price is a consummate professional,” said Adams. “She is respected at the state level within the economic development realm and certainly within our community and she really brought a high level of expertise to community in the economic development area.”
Adams believes the position is a great opportunity and is pleased to have seen so many applicants try for the position.
“Not only do we think it is a good position, but the applicants do as well and obviously we have pretty big shoes to fill with trying to find somebody to work the way Kathy Price has to build our community,” he said. “We feel good about the candidate pool that we have, there are some strong candidates there, and we are eager to start the second phase of the interviews and will hopefully have somebody to continue the legacy that Kathy Price has laid for us over the next several weeks.”
The need for a new executive director began when Price announced in late September that she would retire effective Dec. 31 of this year.
“It has not been an easy decision because of my loyalty to you and my fondness for this community,” Price stated in a letter to the board of directors in September. “However, after 33 years of service in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, I have an opportunity that is only a dream to most people my age … I believe this is a good time for a transition in leadership for the organization with the slowdown in new industrial project activity due to the pandemic.”
Price’s retirement ends her seven year stint with the MCEDA.
