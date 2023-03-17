Teachers from City Park Elementary School made the move to the new consolidated Athens City Primary School this week in preparation for City Park to be torn down for parking for the new schools. Shown here, Speech teacher Lauren West gets some things in order in her new classroom at ACPS.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
2nd grade teacher Amanda Amos gets some items put away in her new classroom at Athens City Primary School on Thursday.
Excitement filled the air this week as preparations were being made for classes to start at the new Athens City consolidated school.
ACS was on spring break this week, so teachers at City Park Elementary School took time to get everything moved into the new school. The expectation among ACS administration is that the demolition of City Park will begin on Monday.
The entire newly consolidated school — which will contain Athens City Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens City Intermediate School (3rd grade through 5th grade) — is not quite done yet as the upper grade classrooms are still under construction as are many of the exterior features.
However, the lower grade portion of the building is finished enough to move in and teachers did just that. Classes are set to start in the new school on Monday.
That move has led to excitement among the teachers who are now members of ACPS.
“We’re very excited,” speech teacher Lauren West said. “We’re excited about our kids coming in Monday to a brand new, state of the art school. Our kids deserve it and our parents deserve it. I look forward to next year when we’ll be all together.”
The expectation is that all students and teachers from all four elementary schools will be moved into the new building by the start of school this fall.
“I’m excited for a new building with clean, fresh air,” Pre-K teacher Laura Towne said. “I”m excited for a new opportunity to restart my classroom and try something new.”
Construction of the school began on Dec. 28, 2020, shortly after funding for it was approved, and it remains on track to be completed in time to open completely for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
“I’m also excited to welcome my 2nd grade students into their new room,” 2nd grade teacher Amanda Amos said. “I’m working hard and I hope they find it comforting and inviting.”
Amos noted that she’s happy with the way the school has turned out.
“I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building, it’s so clean and bright.”
