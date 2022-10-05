While The Daily Post-Athenian’s annual Think Pink Day of Shopping event will still be held this year, it will happen a little earlier than normal.
It’s been announced that the shopping event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Market Park Pavilion in Athens from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is the 13th annual event.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this year’s Think Pink event,” DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey said.
The event is typically held in the later part of the month, but the decision was made to hold it a week earlier this year. Huckabey said that doesn’t change the value of the event.
“It would be a great opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping all while supporting our local entrepreneurs,” Huckabey noted. “We have some caring and supportive neighbors in this community that come together for a great cause such as this.”
The Think Pink event has been held each year, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of The DPA’s efforts to be part of the fight against breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Normally a luncheon is held for the event, but the idea of the day of shopping was borne out of necessity after the pandemic and it has remained this year.
Each year, along with the event, The DPA sells T-shirts and inserts a special section into an edition of the paper as part of the campaign.
The proceeds from the event will go to supporting the McMinn County Chapter of Relay for Life.
