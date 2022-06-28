A fund is being set up to provide extra money to local volunteer fire departments.
During last week’s McMinn County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee meeting, Mayor John Gentry said that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are available for the county to use to benefit the local departments.
He said there’s about $5.2 million in ARPA funding that can be used and at least part of it can be spread across the fire departments.
“This might be the one opportunity we get to do a set amount, in lieu of our capital fund, to move this over and say to each department we’re giving up to $30,000 to get what you think you need in firefighting equipment,” Gentry said.
This would be a one-time allocation of funds and Gentry said the departments could decide what they want and then inform the county.
“The request will come through us, there’s not a check going out,” he said. “For one year, one time, you can get what you think is best.”
The question came up about what if every department doesn’t need the full $30,000.
“That equipment is so expensive it wouldn’t take long to get to $30,000,” McMinn Fire Chief Scott Thompson said.
“If they don’t need it, they don’t turn in a purchase,” Gentry added. “We have until December of 2026 to spend that money, so we’d reallocate it.”
He noted that while purchases have been made for the volunteer departments in the past, this is a bit unique.
“It gives us a once in a blue moon opportunity,” Gentry noted. “It allows them to be more specific on what their department needs.”
The committee voted unanimously in favor of passing the proposal along to the full commission and, later that night, it again received no dissent in passing through the entirety of the McMinn County Commission.
