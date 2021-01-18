Helping relieve the burden of COVID-19 is one of Meigs County Mayor Bill James’ priorities for 2021.
“We had a lot of cases recently and are trying to get all of our seniors along with everyone else vaccinated, if we can get more vaccines in because we are kind of limited on the number of vaccine that we can get,” he explained.
The next priority on James’ list is to start on a new project for the county.
“We would like to start building a jail for the county,” James stated. “We have the land, so we would like to start everything else to build the jail.”
He mentioned “several industries” have expressed interest in coming to Meigs County.
“We are hoping to get more industry to come in and help our growth some,” James expressed. “Last year, we had up to 190 new constructions and this year we are expecting it to continue to rise because we have an influx of people who are showing an interest in the county.”
Having more people express interest in the county is increasing the amount of property tax being collected.
“Having more people come to the county will help supplement the county’s growth,” James noted. “With a TVA project opening up this year, it will become a big asset to the county and the Town of Decatur is hoping to have its lower end have a water plant, which will also help growth.”
He noted the county had many projects they wish to complete or start this year, however the aforementioned items are currently among the county’s top priorities.
“A lot of this will depend on what our new federal administration does,” expressed James. “If they raise wages to $15 an hour I think that will have an impact on growth to a certain extent. It will hurt our budget because we will have to find more money to pay everyone that isn’t making $15 an hour, but we have had more revenue coming in to our trustee’s office this year and we anticipate that it will increase again with the construction growth of our county.”
He noted a lot of people from other states are coming in to Meigs County.
“They like the easy atmosphere of our area,” James said. “Tennessee in general is getting a lot of growth and I think East Tennessee is capturing a lot of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.