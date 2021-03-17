The McMinn County Commission began preliminary discussions on Monday night regarding potential uses for federal stimulus money.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden and it includes a substantial amount of financial assistance for state and local governments. The McMinn County Commission’s Budget Committee began talking about potential uses for this money prior to a meeting of the full commission.
“As soon as I heard about that, I called (McMinn County) Sheriff (Joe) Guy and I said I don’t think the restrictions are as stringent as perhaps in the past,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry. “I tried to look for those things that we know we’re buying anyway and I said we need to go ahead and order next year’s patrol cars now. I think there’s going to be a run on that sort of thing and the price is going to go up.”
The budget committee unanimously approved a transfer of $200,000 from currently undesignated funds to the law enforcement equipment budget line item to place the order for next year’s patrol car purchases during the current fiscal year. The commission budgets between $150,000 and $200,000 each year for patrol car purchases and this advancement will be replaced in the 2021-22 budget by stimulus money.
“When we get more guidance on what McMinn County’s getting, we’ll need to do an in-depth budget meeting on a plan for that,” said Gentry, who said early reports indicate that McMinn County could receive as much as $10.5 million from the federal stimulus.
Some uncertainty remains about what will be the approved uses of this money.
“We definitely know what we need it to be used for,” said Gentry, referring to a proposal from the McMinn County Board of Education to perform a multi-million dollar consolidation of the county school system.
“If we’re going to be paying for it for generations, I’d like to see it spent on something that’s going to last generations,” added Gentry in an apparent reference to the amount of spending contained in the stimulus package that will add a substantial amount to the federal debt.
Gentry also noted that he would like to delay the commission’s annual planning retreat until construction is complete on the McMinn Higher Education Center, located at the Athens-McMinn Interstate Industrial Park. He said the new facility is expected to be finished by mid-April and he would like to hold the retreat in its meeting room.
Another reason to delay the retreat, according to Gentry, is so more details can become known regarding the exact amount of the federal stimulus and its potential uses.
“I think we need to wait on that number to get here before we go into a planning session that plans out the next five years of our capital plan,” said Gentry. “I want to get a good, hard estimate on what that number is and then we’ll go into that planning session as we plan out the use of that money.”
