The upcoming month will feature two awareness campaigns, with The HOPE Center taking part in both.
April marks the beginning of child abuse prevention month nationwide. The HOPE Center, Inc.’s 10th Judicial District Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is participating in both the Blue Bow Campaign and Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign as part of the efforts.
Blue is the national color representing child abuse; in collaboration with the McMinn County mayor’s office, Athens city manager’s office and Athens Parks & Recreation, the CAC has tied blue bows all over Athens, as well as planted blue pinwheel gardens in front of their centers representing every child they have seen in one calendar year.
In Tennessee’s fiscal year of 2020 alone, there were 67,158 unduplicated, confirmed children who were abused or neglected, according to The HOPE Center.
The Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign is also based on research showing its effectiveness.
“In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign. What our research showed is that people respond positively to pinwheels, which represent childlike whimsy and lightheartedness and our vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities,” stated a news release from The HOPE Center.
April is also sexual assault awareness month.
The HOPE Center, Inc.’s Sexual Assault Program (SAP) will be participating in three events during this time.
Teal is the recognized color symbolizing sexual assault awareness during the month of April.
On April 1, teal shoes will be displayed in front of the sexual assault center on 700 W. Madison Avenue in Athens to represent those who have been affected in the community. Anyone who wishes to donate a pair of shoes in honor of a survivor may do so.
On April 7, the SAP encourages everyone to wear the color teal. Participants can take a picture and tag their Facebook page and/or hashtag #SAAM.
On April 28, interested parties are encouraged by SAP to wear denim.
Denim Day is a campaign that began after a rape conviction was overturned because the victim was wearing blue jeans; the Italian Supreme Court felt the perpetrator could not have removed them without her assistance, therefore implying she had given her consent.
Wearing denim is a way of symbolizing that there are no excuses and never an invitation for sexual violence.
Both programs will be providing information and updates on their website and Facebook pages throughout the month of April. Interested parties can also call the CAC at 423-744-0599 and the SAP at 423-745-5289 for questions.
To learn more about each program and available services, visit www.TheHOPECenterInc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.