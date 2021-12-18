Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and West Star Aviation officials announced Monday the company will invest $17 million to expand its existing operations at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (KCHA).
West Star, a full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, will create 100 new jobs through the expansion, which comes six years after the company established its Chattanooga operations.
West Star will retrofit one of its existing hangars to include a new design studio and will oversee the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot hangar with an additional 17,000 square feet of flooring to accommodate West Star’s shop and support base for its growing client pool.
Founded in 1947, West Star offers avionics installation, certification and repair for all major manufacturers, used and surplus avionics sales and exchanges, parts and accessory overhaul repair, custom paint, interior design, major modification and refurbishment.
Since acquiring its Chattanooga operations in 2015, West Star has expanded its employment at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (KCHA) to more than 250 people.
“West Star’s expansion and investment in Tennessee strengthens our state’s position in the aerospace industry,” Lee said. “These 100 new jobs will provide additional opportunities to our highly-skilled workforce and I thank West Star for its continued commitment to Hamilton County.”
Rolfe gave credit to area officials for helping to get this completed.
“We appreciate West Star for its $17 million investment and for contributing to Chattanooga’s business landscape,” he said. “This project would not be possible without strong leadership and partnership at the local level, and we would like to thank Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Airport Authority for being key drivers in making this win possible for Hamilton County.”
Support from the Hamilton County community is part of why this commitment was made, West Star officials added.
“The local community and development programs have been a key part to aiding in the growth of West Star in the Chattanooga area,” West Star CEO Jim Rankin said. “We are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow and add to the local workforce while expanding our facilities. We look forward to the long-term partnership with TNECD and appreciate the support of the aerospace industry in Tennessee.”
“We have seen enormous growth in the small amount of time we have been a part of the community and are thrilled with the announcement of our expansion to add even more jobs to the area,” West Star Aviation General Manager Steve Goede noted. “Chattanooga has provided West Star with tremendous support through the development programs, allowing for the continued growth in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.