The McMinn Senior Activity Center in Athens is partnering with Walgreens to hold a flu shot clinic at the McMinn Senior Activity Center on Friday, Oct. 1.
The event will take place at 205 McMinn Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. Call the center at 423-745-6830 to sign up.
Staff from area Walgreens stores will be on hand to administer vaccinations to area residents. Immunizations will be available for individuals seven years of age and older. A parent or legal guardian of children, ages 7-17, must be present to sign flu shot forms.
Most insurance plans will cover the cost of the flu vaccination, so interested parties should bring their insurance card with them.
For questions about the flu shot clinic or other center events, contact the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
