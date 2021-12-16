Calhoun City Manager Joe Bryan believes this year has been a favorable year for the town in their efforts to recover from the pandemic.
“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the past year for the City of Calhoun has seen recovery and improvements. Financially, revenues, including state and local sales taxes and gas taxes, have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are currently running above projected targets,” Bryan said. “State appropriations through the governor’s funds have allowed additional monies to be available for street project improvements. Expenditures for all departments have remained below or at budgeted amounts. Regular hours at city hall and the Calhoun Public Library have returned to normal and business has gotten back to normal.”
In addition to recovery, the town has been able to complete several projects as well.
“The past year has seen several projects completed, including the purchase of an additional police vehicle and repairs and upgrades to fire equipment which has allowed the city to maintain its current ISO rating. In addition, the maintenance plan for the Hiwassee Meadowlands Park has been completed with the addition of more underground wiring and outlets in the park, a new ADA compliant sidewalk to the pavilion, and the three year maintenance plan for the pavilion completed,” Bryan noted. “Another accomplishment this year was bringing back ‘Christmas in the Park.’ Cancelled because of COVID last year, this year’s celebration brought almost 1,000 people to the park for a night of food and music, Santa, Christmas displays, market vendors and 60,000 Christmas lights throughout the park. It is also anticipated that the Rivertown Festival will resume this summer with a host of events promoting the Hiwassee River.”
In addition to the completed projects, Bryan stated there were two remaining projects the town wishes to complete.
“One of which is the construction of a new sidewalk along Highway 163 giving a safe pedestrian route to the Meadowlands Park,” Bryan stated. “The other project is obtaining water to Exit 36 on Interstate 75, which would allow for commercial development. Currently the sidewalk grant project is ready to secure an engineering firm and the water project has seen city, county and local utility district officials preparing plans on securing additional water lines to the interstate site.”
According to Bryan, the most remarkable change in the city over the past year has been the excitement and interest for a new greenway and river park in the city.
“The McMinn County Commission voted this project as their second highest priority project and included it in the 10 year Master Recreational Plan for the county,” Bryan expressed. “Currently 12 other groups have endorsed the project, including local industries, the Hiwassee River Blueway, various county, city, and state officials, kayak and canoe clubs, wildlife supporters, and the Hiwassee River Heritage Center, which has altered its master trail plan from Charleston to travel to the potential greenway in Calhoun via a pedestrian bridge across the Hiwassee River. Various groups are now working with TVA in reclassifying this area from industrial to recreational use. This area would not only promote recreational opportunities, but would also become an historical interpretive area marketing the history of Calhoun, the Trail of Tears and the Civil War.”
City of Calhoun officials hope that next year will not see any more delays or interruptions from the pandemic.
“We also hope that more events will take place at the Hiwassee Meadowlands, including movie and music nights, holiday celebrations and farm and market vendor days. In addition we hope to use the city’s share of the American Rescue Act funds for infrastructure improvements and will continue street repairs with the governor’s funds,” Bryan said. “The new greenway and park will be a priority issue for the next year and hopefully plans can begin for the trail system and water way areas. The goal for next year will be to continue to promote what living in a small town is like and to bring visitors in to experience the Hiwassee River and the rich history of the surrounding areas.”
