Disputes between members of the Athens City Council have made their way to a court of law.
On Friday, an ouster hearing was held in front of McMinn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Sharp as Council Member Dick Pelley attempted to remove Mayor Bo Perkinson from office. The question during Friday’s hearing was whether or not Sharp would temporarily suspend Perkinson until the final hearing on his expulsion could be held.
The disagreements between Pelley and Perkinson have been ongoing for some time, with Pelley regularly attempting to make motions and declarations during council meetings without being on the agenda or discussing them ahead of time, while he has charged Perkinson with intentionally keeping him off the agenda.
The hearing began dubiously for Pelley’s argument, as Perkinson’s defense attorney Danny Rader called into question several of the relators who he said signed on to the ouster, but didn’t know what it was they were signing on to and, in some cases, when they found out they said they didn’t want Perkinson out. The requirement for the hearing to continue was 10 relators and Sharp determined that Pelley and his attorney, Van Irion, achieved exactly that number.
“Right now I’m down to 10 and two or three didn’t show up for depositions,” Sharp said before ruling in Pelley’s favor.
Once it was determined the case would move forward, Irion called Pelley to the stand. The 20-year veteran council member said for the first 17 years of his tenure, he hasn’t had any issues with getting on the agenda, but that problems have occurred since Perkinson took over as mayor in 2020.
To highlight the point, Irion showed a clip of the Aug. 16 meeting in which Pelley stood unannounced at six different points during the council meeting calling for a “point of order” — a mechanism in Robert’s Rules of Order that allows a council member to deviate from the agenda if approved by the “presiding officer,” in this case Perkinson.
Pelley’s complaint at the time was that the meeting was not following the proper order and he also wanted to make 27 motions as part of his point of order. He said he later found out the document he was using to say the meeting was not being run properly had been amended in 2012, but still showed up on the city website.
He said he felt the ouster motion was necessary when Perkinson refused to let him say what his point of order was about.
“My understanding is that a point of order must be addressed,” he said, adding that he hasn’t been able to get on the agenda or make a motion in at least one and “probably” two years.
Pelley said he is aware that the council requires items to be requested for the agenda by noon the Wednesday before the study session and that he attempts to get requests submitted by either Monday or Tuesday of the week.
However, Perkinson attorney Lance Moore argued that Pelley never e-mailed City Manager C. Seth Sumner about being on the agenda for the August meeting and never brought up the 27 motions during last week’s study session since he didn’t get to make them the month prior. That led him to ask if Pelley planned to bring them up this Thursday at the monthly meeting despite not attempting to get on the agenda.
“I’m not sure,” Pelley responded.
Moore also noted that on the sixth time Pelley called for a point of order, Perkinson denied it, Pelley appealed Perkinson’s decision and three council members voted against Pelley.
“Robert’s Rules of Order were followed when you made your appeal,” Moore said.
Moore also played a clip from the June council meeting during which Pelley called for a point of order and Perkinson granted it to him, however he also noted that if Pelley kept bringing up the same thing without going to the city attorney about it he likely wouldn’t grant it again on that topic.
That led to Pelley having five minutes to discuss his point of order, in which he argued that a called meeting should be held so he could air accusations against Sumner. However, Moore pointed out that Pelley didn’t take that time to make a motion for a called meeting — he simply said one should be held.
Moore asked why Pelley didn’t make that motion if he wanted one to be held.
“I chose not to,” Pelley said.
When asked why he chose not to, Pelley responded “because it was my choice.”
That led Moore to argue that Pelley isn’t actually being suppressed, but that he simply doesn’t have the backing of the rest of the council.
To back that up, Moore showed a clip from the July council meeting in which Pelley said he had spoken about a topic at the study session and had assumed he’d be on the agenda for the regular meeting because of that but wasn’t. He then wanted to add a motion to the agenda.
The clip continued with Perkinson asking for a council vote on Pelley making the motion and it failed with three votes against.
“You lost to the majority of the council,” Moore said. “That’s why we’re here, because you don’t have the majority of the council in your favor.”
Moore pointed out that instead of the ouster, Pelley could have sought a recall of Perkinson — which the city charter allows for. It requires 20% of registered voters to back it and for a cash bond to cover the cost be fronted (it would be reimbursed if the recall succeeded).
Moore also said that in Pelley’s deposition in the leadup to the hearing, Pelley said there was no urgency to oust Perkinson from office.
“If I tried to get 20%, I could get 20%,” Pelley claimed in response during the hearing.
Moore summed up by pointing out that Robert’s Rules of Order state that when the presiding officer (Perkinson) becomes convinced that a member is “merely obstructing business,” it’s that presiding officer’s “duty” to not recognize that member or to find them not in order.
After both sides had their say, Sharp determined that he would not temporarily suspend Perkinson and instead would leave him in place until the final hearing could be held.
He said that by Pelley’s own admission, he knew in advance the process of placing items on the agenda and chose not to make the effort in advance of the August meeting. Therefore, the “process was not followed” by Pelley, according to Sharp, and that’s why he was not on the August agenda.
“There is no adequate evidence” for the suspension of Perkinson, Sharp noted.
The final hearing date was tentatively set for Sept. 29, but Irion said a religious holiday may cause him to be unavailable. If that happens, then the hearing would likely be moved to the week of Oct. 3.
