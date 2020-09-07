Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5:15 p.m. Meeting access information for public viewing can be found on the school system’s website and social media. Immediately following the regular meeting, the TSBA Fall District Meeting will commence at 6 p.m. and will be a virtual meeting.
Municipal-Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at noon, in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5:45 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., in the Pete Jennings Assembly Room on the second floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.
City Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session today at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers.
