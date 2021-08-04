For 49 years, the Etowah Arts & Crafts Fall Festival has been a featured attraction in Downtown Etowah.
The Etowah Arts & Crafts Fall Festival always falls on the first complete weekend in October, which will be Oct. 2-3 this year. The festival begins on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Live entertainment is provided throughout the event and there are lots of food booths, so visitors can taste the local cuisine.
In 1972 one of the local civic clubs wanted to highlight the local talent by creating a two-day event. The L&N Depot was a natural setting for this event since it is the cornerstone of the community and has a large park to provide space for hundreds of craft and food vendors.
Several years ago, this event was handed over to the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce and the event was completely revamped.
“We want our event to be more of our actual crafters instead of being full of information booths,” Chamber Director Durant Tullock said. “We wanted to provide good quality crafts that will encourage visitors from two hours away to make the drive to Etowah and discover all our region has to offer.”
The Highway 411 yard sale takes place the same weekend and the Hiwassee River Rail Adventures have train excursions during that weekend, which provide lots of customers for vendors. Vendors booths are available for $50 and may be reserved by calling 423-263-2228 or email director@etowahcoc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.