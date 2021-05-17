On Wednesday, Food City is set to host a company-wide hiring event to include both full-time and part-time positions.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
Food City is planning to hire over 1,000 people to work at their distribution center and in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout their operation area.
The positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions.
Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
