The historic status of a local church was signified with a plaque earlier this week.
On Wednesday, several members of the community gathered to celebrate the unveiling of First United Presbyterian Church’s National Register of Historic Places plaque.
The church was placed on the register in 2008 and the plaque honoring that achievement was unveiled on Wednesday.
“It was 13 years in the making,” Rev. Wayne Williams, First United’s pastor, said.
The church was founded in 1889; three years later, in 1892, the current church building — designed in the early Gothic Revival style and built by descendants of former slaves — was constructed on the dance hall site on Jackson Street in Downtown Athens. Charter members included Dave Logan, George Henderson, and George McKeldin. Other charter families included the Keiths, Lanes, Cleages, Reagans, Gibsons, McGaugheys, Brannons, Evanses, and Cooks.
Ann Boyd discussed some of the background of the church being placed on the register, noting that discussions for it began around the time that Beth Salem Church was placed on the register in 2000.
On July 24, 2008, First Presbyterian was placed on the register and then, in 2016, it received the commemorative marker out front from the Tennessee Historical Commission.
Now, almost a full 13 years after being placed on the register, it has received a plaque by the entrance acknowledging the achievement.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry noted that he really enjoys being present for commemorations of local history and this one in particular.
“This is one that’s eternally significant,” he said.
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson agreed, noting how the history of the church is woven into the history of Athens.
“This reminds us of the importance and meaning this church has,” he said. “This is a significant day for all Athenians.”
Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson added that the church is an important part of her mission with her organization.
“The purpose of Main Street America is to preserve,” she said. “For Main Street to be part of this celebration and for First United Presbyterian Church to be in the midst, at the gateway, of our district it is a blessing to us. We are trying to restore and revitalize our community. We are very honored, very excited that we can participate and that we have such a drive in our community to preserve.”
Tyler Forrest also noted that First United has, throughout the years, provided a sort of “three-legged stool” to the community. He called it a “spiritual center,” a “place of fellowship” and a place for education since it also served as a school.
