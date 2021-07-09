McMinn County’s 2021-22 budget received unanimous approval from the McMinn County Commission last week.
In a motion by Commissioner Dale Holbrook that was seconded by Commissioner Tim King, the commission approved the budget proposal at its June meeting, held last Wednesday. The meeting was held later than usual to allow sufficient time for public advertising of the budget prior to a vote.
The budget does not include an increase in the county’s property tax rate. The commission consistently ranks no tax increases among its top annual priorities.
“I think this is your 20-year anniversary of not having a property tax increase,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry near the conclusion of the meeting.
The property tax rate of $1.5469 for every $100 of assessed value remains unchanged from last year. The tax rate has changed in the time period referred to by Gentry.
However, these rate changes were not initiated by commission action, but rather during state reappraisal years where state officials determine the tax rate based on property value reassessments. Generally, adjustments from reappraisal do not result in a higher cost on tax bills, but rather an amended tax rate that generates the same amount collected by a local government prior to reappraisal.
The estimated general fund expenditures in the new budget total $14,418,408, with nearly half that amount dedicated to the salaries of the county’s 163 employees.
The estimated general fund revenues in the coming fiscal year total $13,421,748, which is $996,660 shy of proposed expenditures.
This shortfall is offset in the budget out of the general fund reserve, which reduces the reserve amount to $2,776,426.
The General Purpose School Fund in the new budget projects expenditures of $42,492,978, with about 62% of that amount funding the salaries of McMinn County Schools’ 586 employees.
Estimated General Purpose School Fund revenues for 2021-22 are $41,437,442, which is $1,055,536 less than proposed expenditures. This shortfall is being offset by utilizing school reserve funds and reduces the amount in reserve to $3,505,885.
