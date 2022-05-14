A new veterans service officer has started on the job in Meigs County.
Matt Compton recently became the new veterans service officer for Meigs County and he has been in the job for about a week now.
“I’m pretty excited for this position,” Compton said. “This is an opportunity for me to take my experiences and help veterans in Meigs County.”
Compton recently retired from the Tennessee National Guard after 28 years of service.
“Twenty-two of those years were on active duty so I feel that I have a lot of experience and knowledge on the different systems and how things work today,” he noted. “I feel like I can help other veterans with things like that.”
His hopes in the position are to help all veterans in the county receive the benefits that they deserve.
“Any veteran who is in need of help can come by my office,” he expressed. “It is off of Main Street across from First Baptist Church.”
In addition to recently becoming the new veterans service officer for the county, Compton is also preparing of the upcoming Memorial Day event that will take place at the end of the month.
“Being that this is my first time doing a Memorial Day event it will basically be the same as it has previously,” he noted.
“The leader of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) is pretty much going to organize everything so people who have gone to a previous Memorial Day event will know what to expect.”
Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30.
Compton expressed the importance of hosting this event and for the community to participate in it.
“This is to pay homage to the veterans who had to pay the ultimate price,” he noted. “This is to remember them and honor them.”
According to Compton, the guest speaker for the event will be Richard Shepherd.
“He is a sergeant major and his title is that he is operations sergeant major for the 117th Regional Training Institute,” Compton said. “I would like to encourage anyone who would like to attend to come and, in particular, veterans to come and support the event.”
