The graphic novel “Maus” continued to be a point of debate Thursday night during the McMinn County School Board’s monthly meeting.
Members of the community gathered before and during the session in opposition to the removal of the novel from the 8th grade curriculum. Four members of the community spoke during the meeting about their feelings regarding the removal of the novel.
The text was removed from the curriculum due to concerns board members had about the age appropriateness of several instances of vulgar language and a depiction of a nude woman.
Director of Schools Lee Parkison recently noted that the novel has only been removed from the active curriculum and not from school libraries or from classrooms if teachers have a personal copy of it.
Katie Brady was the first to speak in opposition to the removal from the curriculum, noting that she feels the board should allow texts like this into the classroom in order to fulfill its mission statement.
“We need to educate our children in a way that allows them to be a part of the national and international community, not just citizens of our county and state,” she said. “As scary as the world is, it’s far scarier when you’ve been sheltered from it.”
She also argued that it’s up to parents and teachers to prepare students for these types of difficult subjects.
“Our children will use all the tools we give them to reason through complicated ethical situations, whether in the classroom or out in the real world,” she said.
James Cockrum also spoke, voicing his concern over the message this decision could send to the Jewish community in the area.
“I’m immensely disappointed in the decision to remove material regarding my own heritage and my people’s history,” he said. “What message does this send to our Jewish neighbors?”
He added that this type of text could help students understand the struggles various groups have experienced throughout history.
“I feel the board has robbed our students of the freedom to explore and experience what this crucial piece of Jewish literature has to offer,” he said.
Sara Denny, who works in student success at Tennessee Wesleyan University, argued that “Maus” provides a unique look at the Holocaust she fears won’t be seen now.
“This is a moving piece of art and literature and it provides an incredible opportunity for our young adults to learn about the impact of the Holocaust and the module of ‘Maus’ will allow students to become active and engaged citizens,” she said. “I ask the board to take a more considered stance and follow the process outlined in board policy. Teachers can help students deal with the deep emotions that might arise from reading this text.”
At this point in the meeting, Board Attorney Scott Bennett spoke up, noting that the decision was not a violation of board policy, even though it’s not how these decisions are normally made.
“The board can’t violate its own policy,” he said. “Policy exists to serve the board, the board does not exist to serve the policy.”
He added that an advisory panel could have been set up by the board to further investigate this matter, but that’s not a requirement.
“The ultimate, final decision maker is this board,” he argued.
McMinn County High School teacher Kailee Isham was the final community member to speak, noting that she’s opposed to using “Maus” as required reading, but still wants to see it as an option for teachers.
“Teachers should assess the maturity level and background knowledge” of students prior to assigning it, she said.
Isham noted that she read the book as she grew up and feels more students should read it.
“It was profoundly meaningful to me when I was young,” she said. “It helped me understand a tragedy of this magnitude on a personal level.”
Isham also noted that sometimes the importance of subject matter should override concerns about vulgarity.
“The educational value of books addressing difficult material is immense,” she said. “In the case of a book like ‘Maus,’ that can even be enhanced by instances of profane content.”
No school board members spoke in response to the community members, but Board Member Mike Cochran did address the matter near the end of the meeting.
He said that he recently was in contact with a Messianic Jewish rabbi who noted that he has a Holocaust survivor in his congregation. Cochran said he spent time talking to both of them and that the Holocaust survivor expressed an interest in speaking with students at the schools about the Holocaust.
“This had nothing to do with the Holocaust, why we took (‘Maus’) out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.