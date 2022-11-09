Niota retained its mayor and added liquor by the drink during Tuesday night’s election.
Niota Mayor Lois has been elected to serve a third term in office, defeating challenger Cassandra Nowotnik 158-43. Preece held an early lead 42-15 in early voting and cemented the win with a 109-28 election day margin.
Preece was originally appointed to the role in 2011, taking over for Cecil Black after his retirement.
Since then, she has been elected to the position in 2014, 2018 and now 2022.
Also in Niota, the liquor by the drink referendum passed with a margin of 117-92.
The referendum posed the question of either for or against “legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the City of Niota.”
Early voters favored the referendum 35-25 and election day voters also approved it 78-65.
“With the housing developments coming into Niota and a big industrial plant going in between Interstate Exit 60 and 62, our exit 56 will soon be opening up and some restaurants may come,” Preece said earlier this year about the liquor referendum. “The only way we can get a restaurant that isn’t a drive-thru will be to have liquor by the drink so that they can serve wine or beer within their establishment.”
Also in Niota, both Tony Manney and Mark Ward were elected to the city commission in an uncontested race. Ward was the leading vote-getter with 137, followed by Manney with 122.
The City of Calhoun also held its commission election, with James Duffy and Victory Keith Gregory on the ballot and two open seats. Duffy led the way with 100 total votes and Gregory followed with 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.