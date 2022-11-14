Among those honored Friday during the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146 Veterans Day ceremony in Athens were the first and last men killed during World War I.
Vietnam veteran Jock Davidson, a member of Post 5146, was the guest speaker and he talked about Leon Thrasher and Frank Woodruff Buckles.
Davidson was born in Michigan and raised in Ohio and would eventually attend U.S. Army Airborne Rangers School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
During his time in the service, Davidson took part in three tours of southeast Asia, including South Korea and South Vietnam.
He pointed out how the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is a time to celebrate what once was known as Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. It is a remembrance of the armistice signed on Nov. 11, 1918 that ended World War I.
That brought him to Buckles, the “last of Blackjack Pershing’s boys in World War I” who was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Buckles, Davidson noted, joined the military at 16 years old.
“He volunteered to fight for his country and contribute, not as a bystander but as a participant,” Davidson said.
After two years in the service, Buckles joined the maritime shipping industry, but became entangled in wartime once again on Dec. 7, 1941, when he was in Manila, Philippines. During World War II, he was taken as a prisoner of war and held for three years in a concentration camp.
After the second world war ended, he moved back to San Francisco and met his wife, heading to West Virginia to become a farmer. He remained in that role, actively farming until he was 95, the rest of his life. He died at 110.
“He never once thought he had done more than most and that America owed him anything,” Davidson said. “He embodied the spirit of American individualism and exceptionalism we’ve surely lost in the 21st century.”
Davidson noted that the war Buckles participated in changed how people view the world.
“World War I was a turning point in world history,” he said. “We began looking over the horizon, across the sea and to realize that what happens over there doesn’t stay over there. Even the most insignificant issues all over the world affect us all. The world has become a much smaller and more dangerous place.”
Davidson also talked about the first American to die during World War I — 31-year-old mining engineer Leon Thrasher. He was killed while on the British steamship SS Falaba.
“Veterans Day should be remembered as a major milestone in the life of the world and a harbinger of the anguish and strife of wars to come,” Davidson noted. “We salute those who hear the call of duty and hearken to it. Frank Woodruff Buckles, we salute you and all our veterans.”
