The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is reminding those looking for a special Christmas gift for a veteran, commemorative bricks for the Veterans Park Walkway are available until Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m.
Officials noted that the Veterans Park Commemorative Brick is a very popular Christmas present for any veteran and may be purchased in their honor, or memory of, and will be placed in the walkway during the May 2022 ceremony. Brick purchasers will also receive a certificate, suitable for framing, to give as a Christmas present to their honored veteran.
Bricks are $50 each and, in addition to the brick that will be placed in the ground, the city has available replica bricks for purchase for $20 each. Replicas are 1-1/4” x 3” and are designed to take home as a souvenir as part of the ceremony.
Replicas may be shipped to your home for an additional $10. Order forms are available at the recreation department, located in the Athens Municipal Building and are also available on the city’s website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
“June of 2022 will be the 20th anniversary of the first brick ceremony at Veterans Park and, during that time, over 4,000 bricks have been placed in honor and memory of veterans from across the nation. If you are looking for a unique gift that will last a lifetime, I encourage you to do as I did and place a brick in the veterans walkway. You will be glad you did and so will your honored veteran,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation.
For more information, contact the office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700 Ext 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.