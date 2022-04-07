Among the city’s needs identified by the Etowah City Commissioners during last week’s Strategic Planning Workshop was a desire to work more closely with local industry.
The event was led by Southeast Tennessee Development District, which organized the event to help both the citizens of Etowah and the elected officials of the town come together and develop a plan to fix any issues within the city as well as create a list of goals and quality of life improvements for the town.
Commission members discussed the need to improve public/private cooperation and potentially having some of the local industries help support the community.
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood spoke about one of the local industries, Waupaca Foundry, and how they help the city.
“Waupaca used to do more for the funding of the fireworks but what they have done is use the money that they don’t use towards the fireworks anymore and use it towards goodwill inside of the city,” Garwood expressed. “We have a couple others that are right outside of the city that are not quite as civically orientated but maybe they just haven’t had somebody to touch base with.”
Etowah’s new Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Frank Clark stated that he and Waupaca are currently working together on a project that will benefit the Etowah community.
“It is just a matter of getting in with the right group and holding hands at the right point of time for opportunities that both take stresses off of business but also helps economically develop our city in a way that everybody profits,” Clark said. “We just made our Easter Egg Hunt free to the town utilizing all of the businesses that have never invested into a public opportunity as well.”
Commissioner Diana Elrod believes that a lot of the local industry leaders just need to be educated on how helping the city would benefit them.
“A lot of the problem with industry is that they are not educated enough to understand how community service and their corporate responsibility gives back to their company,” she expressed. “What is in it for them is that they will get people who will want to work at their company, it gets their name out there and shows that it is a good place to work.”
SETDD Executive Director Beth Jones also pointed out the need for improvements to the city’s infrastructure.
“We have talked a lot of about the fun opportunities, about the visionary opportunities that we want,” Jones said. “We need to talk a little bit about some needs ... Let us talk about some of the needs that we have in the city. We started by stating that we have a city that has aging and dilapidated infrastructure.”
She noted that the infrastructure issues include sidewalks, sewer, water and more.
“You wouldn’t want to tear up sidewalks and fix that infrastructure unless you are already looking to fix the infrastructure underground,” she noted. “Now this time in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, because there is so much American Rescue Plan funding, the State of Tennessee decided in the the CDBG pot this time, no new water lines or sewer line extensions and only small systems of 2,500 or less will be able to submit an application for infrastructure improvements.”
Jones stressed to everyone in attendance that not all grants are good grants due to the stipulations that some grants may carry.
“Grant money may not be the best way for you to go,” she said. “They all come with requirements ... They are not all good. You should know what your vision is, what your wants are and what your needs are.”
