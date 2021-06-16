McMinn County Schools
June 21-25
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll
Tuesday — Cheese and chips, salsa, refried beans
Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, tomato and cucumber cups
Thursday — Chicken wrap, salsa, fresh chopped trimmings, baked chips, apple with caramel
Friday — Cheese pizza square, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots with ranch, baked roll
Tuesday — Cheese and chips, salsa, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce
Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, tomato and cucumber cups
Thursday — Chicken wrap, salsa, fresh chopped trimmings, veggie pickup, baked chips, apple with caramel
Friday — Hot dog, cole slaw, baked beans, waffle fries
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.