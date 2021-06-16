McMinn County Schools

June 21-25

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

Elementary schools

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll

Tuesday — Cheese and chips, salsa, refried beans

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, tomato and cucumber cups

Thursday — Chicken wrap, salsa, fresh chopped trimmings, baked chips, apple with caramel

Friday — Cheese pizza square, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn County High School

Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots with ranch, baked roll

Tuesday — Cheese and chips, salsa, refried beans, fresh chopped lettuce

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, tomato and cucumber cups

Thursday — Chicken wrap, salsa, fresh chopped trimmings, veggie pickup, baked chips, apple with caramel

Friday — Hot dog, cole slaw, baked beans, waffle fries

