MCMINN COUNTY
A joint meeting of the McMinn County Properties Committee and McMinn County School Board Building Committee originally scheduled for today at 3:30 p.m. has been postponed until a date to be determined.
ETOWAH
A special called meeting of the City Commission will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m., as well as an executive session just prior to the called meeting, at the Etowah Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss personnel issues involving city staffing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.