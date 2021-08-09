For anyone donating blood at a MEDIC Regional Blood Center, masks will once again be required beginning today.
MEDIC has announced that all donors must wear masks at mobile drives or in donor centers, including the site at 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104 in Athens.
“Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 and COVID variants in our area, MEDIC is reinstating the mask mandate for staff and donors until further notice,” officials stated in a news release. “As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.”
Along with the new mask mandate, MEDIC is offering gifts to anyone who donates during the month of August.
All donors this month will receive a tie-dye shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon and $5 coupon to The Axe House. Additionally, donors are automatically entered to win a $1,000 e-gift card as part of the August Save Our Summer campaign.
Valid e-mail is required to win.
Appointments are preferred. There is limited availability for walk-in donors.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.
