The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The residential garbage route for Monday, Sept. 7, is the only route that will be affected by this holiday closing. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn County Highway Department has announced that County Road 105 (Rogers Creek Road) will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day for road maintenance work.
The Athens Luncheon Pilot Club is holding its inaugural Facebook auction Sept. 1-7.
The club has been unable to conduct its normal fundraisers this year due to COVID-19. This online auction will help supply funding for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients, special education teacher support, brain disease education and other items on the club’s yearly agenda.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 203, 204, and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Sunday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Office of the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Anchor Service Club will hold an informational meeting regarding monthly service projects and opportunities to serve the community and gain volunteer hours on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Athens.
These projects will be for 9-12 grade students. Parents also encouraged, but not required to attend.
Last year, these projects served 12 organizations, provided over 300 service hours, and awarded $600 in scholarships.
For more information, call Melonie at 423-593-8713.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Ingleside Pool will remain open for pool parties and a weekly swim night as long as weather permits.
Regular open swim hours for the public ended on Aug. 9.
The pool is now open for a weekly swim night from 5-7 p.m. each Monday night until the season ends.
Private parties will be available for reservation on Tuesday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Swim lessons will continue through Aug. 20 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prices for weekly swim night will remain $1 per person for all ages and the total occupants will be limited to 45 people at a time.
Pool parties are $40 per hour and are limited to groups of 48 or less. Parties can be reserved by calling the Parks & Recreation Department or at the Athens Municipal Building, located at 815 N. Jackson Street.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704, email the department at recreation @cityofathenstn.com, or visit the website at cityof athenstn.com/parks
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Criteria for applying online is:
• Someone in the household must have an email address
• Someone in the household must have applied for and received assistance between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2019.
• You must have a way to upload the required documents (Photos from phones are acceptable).
To apply online, visit https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication
Anyone facing a disconnection notice will not be able to apply for assistance online.
For more information, call 949-2191, ext. 142
To apply by mail, call your local office or 1-800-852-6155 and request an application be mailed to you.
Visit www.sethra.us to download an application or to find the link to apply online. You can also email completed applications with all required documents to liheap@sethra.us
