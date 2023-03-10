A man who allegedly threatened his family members and then took a couple of shots at their residence was arrested earlier this week.
At just past 6 p.m. Wednesday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a residence on County Road 732 in reference to a man “threatening to kill all his family.” As they headed that way, deputies also learned the man allegedly “said he would kill law enforcement when they got there.”
When they arrived, deputies spoke to a witness who said that a man — identified as Shannon Wesley Wright, 48, of Calhoun — that was not welcome on the property had gone through the back door of his father’s house and came out with a handgun.
The witness said she then got into an argument with Wright about how he was not supposed to be there and he allegedly responded by firing shots at his father’s house. The witness’ boyfriend said he saw Wright fire “a couple of times” at the house.
According to the female witness, there were nine people at the residence at the time the shots were fired, including three “young kids.” He allegedly fled the scene in a green Jeep Cherokee after firing the shots and family members noted they heard at least one “shot fired in very close proximity down the road.”
As the deputies were collecting information, they noted that a vehicle matching the description of Wright’s drove by the residence and then “fled at a high rate of speed.”
Law enforcement officials then tried to track Wright down, but were unsuccessful. After that, Wright reportedly called dispatch and asked to give a statement, but allegedly “would not cooperate with dispatchers nor would he cooperate with Chief Deputy (Matt) Blair when attempting to reason with Mr. Wright to meet with deputies to give his side of the story.”
Wright’s father, whose gun it was, said there were originally about seven to eight rounds in the magazine, according to MCSD Deputy Kelby Liner.
Wright eventually called dispatch again and this time turned himself in and deputies reportedly found the suspected gun at the residence Wright turned himself in at. When talking to deputies, Wright allegedly confirmed that he and the female witness got into a verbal altercation and that he was scared of his father, so he took the gun and fired a shot on scene and then another down the road.
Liner noted that only one round was found still in the chamber. Wright was arrested at that point and charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center and was being held on $172,000 bond.
