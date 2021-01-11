MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a policy meeting on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. Under the provisions of Executive Order No. 71 signed by Gov. Bill Lee, these meetings will be conducted by electronic means to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the Tennesseans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet today, Jan. 11, at 4:45 p.m. at the Administration Building. This meeting is under the provisions of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 71, allowing this meeting to be conducted by electronic means and accessible to public attendance by electronic means. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
City Council will hold a study session on today, Jan. 11, at 5:45 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on today, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on tonday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building. Niota will be following the governor’s executive order on holding electronic meetings. If interested in attending, call City Hall for a phone number.
MEIGS COUNTY
Planning and Zoning Commission will not meet on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.