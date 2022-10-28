The unemployment rate for the month of September continued to drop in both McMinn and Meigs counties.
According to the State of Tennessee, McMinn County had a rate of 3.7% for the month of September, which is a 0.4% decrease from the previous month’s rate of 4.1%.
Meigs County had a rate of 4.1% for September which is a 0.6% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 4.7% in August.
According to State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the decrease for September was expected.
“Looking back at prior years you would see a decline a bit in September, so this fits the historical norms,” Todd noted. “It looks like we had a labor force decline in both counties.”
The labor force is a measure of the number of people actively seeking employment or currently employed.
According to Todd the decrease in the labor force could have been caused by various factors.
“If you are unemployed and you drop out of the labor force it could be because you aren’t too happy with your surrounding prospects of work,” he said. “There were also quite a few people in the employment column that dropped out too, so that signals that they have quit their jobs for one reason or another.”
According to Todd the information showed there was a labor force decline, the number of employed people declined and the number of unemployed people declined for both counties.
“Looking back at September of 2019 it seems like things were in a similar situation, however things appear stronger this year,” he stated. “It’s hard to say how frequent this situation is but I’d say it’s not uncommon, especially since 2019 showed a similar pattern.”
Looking ahead to the month of October, Todd expects there to be little change.
“You are kind of in the middle of all the school stuff and holiday stuff that happens in November,” Todd said. “So I don’t expect to see a lot of movement.”
Schools are currently in session, meaning non-year round employees are being counted as employed, and typically as the holidays approach many businesses will look to add seasonal help, which improves the unemployment rate.
The national rate dropped by half a percent, falling from 3.8% to 3.3% in September.
According to the State of Tennessee the unemployment rate for the state was 3%, which is a 0.5% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.5%.
The rate dropped in all 95 counties and that led to the rate in all 95 counties being less than 5%.
The highest rate statewide is in Perry County, at 4.9%. Right behind Perry are Bledsoe at 4.8% and Lake and Lauderdale at 4.7% each.
The lowest rate across the state is in Williamson County, at 2.1%. Following it are Cheatham and Wilson at 2.3% each and then Sevier, Rutherford, Sumner, Knox and Moore all at 2.4% each.
Around the area, Bradley County fell 0.4% to a rate of 3.1%, Hamilton County decreased 0.4% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County fell by 0.3% for a rate of 2.8%, Monroe County dropped 0.3% to a rate of 3.3%, Polk County declined 0.6% to a rate of 3.1%, Rhea County fell 0.7% to a rate of 4% and Roane County decreased 0.4% for a rate of 3.2%.
