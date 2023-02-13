Golden Anniversary - Richard and Patsy Janow Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard and Patsy Janow Special to The DPA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A co-worker’s introduction has led to 50 years of happiness for a local couple.Richard and Patsy Janow of Athens are celebrating their Golden Anniversary this year, a milestone that was made possible because of an occurrence at a Kmart in the 1970s.Patsy was working at the time at the Big K in Athens when Richard’s sister, also a Big K employee, introduced them. The two began dating in 1972 and married five months later.Richard is originally from Spring City and Patsy lived in Athens at the time and the couple married at her home in September of 1972.After the wedding, Richard went to work at Dooley Tractor, where he remains today, and Patsy has spent the years as a homemaker and mother, while running a home daycare for other children in the area.The couple has three children — Jeanette Powers of Athens, NeeNah Burris of Athens and Richie Janow of Englewood — and five grandchildren.The couple has “always enjoyed taking scenic drives” and they are of the Baptist faith. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Job Market Linguistics Social Services Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 Jason Fitzgerald resigns after nine seasons as Meigs County head football coach Gentry talks impact of regional growth on McMinn County Jason Fitzgerald heads to Sale Creek as head football coach Cherokees rout Cleveland, finish atop District 5-4A standings; Lady Tribe falls in final minute Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
