Accomplishments in the City of Athens over the past year were addressed Friday night.
Over the weekend, the Athens City Council held its annual strategic summit at the McMinn Higher Education Center. Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner opened the summit with his “State of the City” address, focusing on progress that has been made across the area.
He noted that there have been 23 improved lots during the year and 140 over the past five years.
He noted that sales tax revenue has increased by 20% in the past year and the city’s net financial position has improved by 15.65% since this time in 2021 and 19.01% over five years.
“That means almost $20 million added to the bottom line,” he said. “That sales tax going up like it has the past few years, that’s a blessing. It’s not going to always do that, we need to keep that in the back of our mind.”
He added that there have been 15 miles of streets paved in the past year, the most in the past five years.
The city managed to maintain its 2 ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating through the efforts of the fire department as well.
“That means lower insurance rates for our businesses and industries,” he said.
He also pointed out that the Athens Police Department saw its incident clearance rate go up, while arrests also increased and calls for service went down.
The consolidated Athens City Schools building is also remaining on schedule for a Fall 2023 opening and Sumner said the timing was just right to keep it from needing to be a phased project.
“We couldn’t have done two schools at one time six months before we did it or six months after,” he said.
Sumner also cited the recently increased lodging tax locally, which he said they think might be able to bring in $350,000 to $400,000 per year.
“That’s diversified revenue we can turn around and reinvest in our community to help our businesses grow,” he said. “We have to seriously talk about how we’re going to use those funds. We’re also responsible for how we spend these funds. We want to make sure these funds, however the council wishes, get turned into helping our small businesses grow and bringing visitors into our community.”
He also reminded those in attendance that the animal shelter is moving into the former site of The Daily Post-Athenian, about the new fire training facility and planned updates to the public works building and city hall.
Various topics were discussed during the two-day summit and stories on those will be included in future editions of The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.