The McMinn County Commission has unanimously agreed to opt in to a nationwide settlement and a possible payout resulting from opioid litigation.
Two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and one manufacturer — Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.
The proposed settlements require these companies to pay billions of dollars to abate the opioid epidemic. The settlements require the three distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and Janssen to pay up to $5 billion over no more than nine years, for a total of $26 billion. Of this amount, approximately $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states and subdivisions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis.
These settlements require that subdivisions take affirmative steps to “opt in” to the settlements. If a subdivision does not act, it will not receive any settlement funds and will not contribute to reaching the participation thresholds that will deliver the maximum amount of abatement funds to its state.
The deadline to indicate participation in the settlements is Jan. 2, 2022.
The State of Tennessee has joined both settlements. Generally, the more subdivisions that participate, the greater the amount of funds allocated to that state and its participating subdivisions.
In a motion made by Commission Vice Chairman J.W. McPhail and seconded by Commissioner Tad Simpson, the commission voted, 10-0, on Monday night to join the settlement.
“I can’t give (exact) dollar figures yet, but it’s going to be significant,” said County Attorney Tim Hill.
The settlement funds are first divided among the participating states according to a formula developed by the attorneys general that considers population and the severity of harm caused by the opioid epidemic in each participating state.
Each state’s share of the abatement funds is then further allocated within each state according to agreement between the state and its subdivisions, applicable state allocation legislation, or, in the absence of these, the default provisions in the agreements.
According to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, counties are expected to share 15% of the total payout allocated to the state.
“The 15% going to county governments will be somewhat unrestricted,” said Gentry. “The amounts will be paid out over literally probably a couple decades, similar to how the tobacco settlements were done several years ago.”
Gentry said counties could start receiving some of these funds as soon as April 2022.
“We’ll have to work quickly setting up councils locally to make sure how we appropriate the dollars that come into McMinn County,” said Gentry. “We all know we have suffered from this epidemic, I would argue much moreso than COVID. … We want to make sure this money is used wisely to help alleviate the damage that’s been done. It will take some outside folks to help us make sure we’re doing it correctly.”
The settlements also contain injunctive relief provisions governing the opioid marketing, sale and distribution practices addressed in these lawsuits and require the distributors to implement additional safeguards to prevent diversion of prescription opioids.
