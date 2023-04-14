The past week has been National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, which recognizes and celebrates public safety telecommunicators across the country.
McMinn County E-911 dispatchers work 12 hour shifts taking emergency calls to provide as much support as possible to those in need of help as well as providing as much information as they can to the emergency responders.
“When you dial 911 that is the most important call that you will ever make,” said McMinn E-911 Director Marvin Kelley. “It is a pretty important job to get the emergency services that you ask for when you call, such as police, ambulance or fire.”
According to McMinn E-911 Operations Manager Julie Pappageorge, the job consists of answering all emergency calls, admin line calls, work with EMS, fire and police for every agency in the county and more.
“We are a consolidated dispatch center and have been since 2011,” Kelley said. “There were three communication centers prior to 2011 so consolidation was a big undertaking back then, but by having all of the services under one roof we could cut their budget in half, expedite response time and stop the duplication of taxpayer dollars.”
Pappageorge noted that telecommunicators are the first contact for people who are in an emergency situation.
“Anything that we do initially on that call can affect the entire outcome of the situation,” Pappageorge expressed. “We need attention to detail and get things right the first time.”
Telecommunication is a “high stress” job that requires precision and accurate information.
“A lot of emotion goes into this job,” Pappageorge said. “You have to have the empathy and a calming effect to help calm somebody or their loved ones down during an emergency situation.”
According to Kelley, on an average day the center receives between 90 and 100 911 calls.
“The call volume is steadily increasing every year,” Kelley expressed. “We take calls for animal control, coordinate efforts with Lifecare medical, state and county road department, HAZMAT, highway patrol, public works and we also have to enter things into NCIC such as warrants, background checks, etc., but no two calls are ever the same.”
Other examples of job duties consist of instructing people how to perform CPR over the phone to helping somebody deliver a baby inside their home.
“We also have to look out for the safety of the responders who go out to the scenes as well,” Pappageorge said. “We are sending them into the unknown, so the information that we gather prior to their response is very critical to their safety.”
All of the information they are able to give to the responders come solely from the caller.
“We ask a lot of questions and request that they stay on the line with us,” Kelley said. “We try to give them a calming effect while extracting the right information.”
Both Kelley and Pappageorge expressed their gratitude to their staff for all of their hard work.
“We have a wonderful group of folks. It is a joint effort for the service they provide and we are very proud to have them,” Kelley said. “We are a close knit family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.